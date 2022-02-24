Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.04, changing hands as low as $157.25 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $137.135 per share, with $190.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.19.

