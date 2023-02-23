Marriott Vacations' (VAC) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Stock Down

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding three quarters. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 3.6% in the after-hour trading session on Feb 22.



The company’s president & chief executive officer, John Geller, stated, “Looking forward, we expect occupancies in North America and Europe to remain strong this year and for Asia-Pacific to continue to improve. We also expect to grow contract sales this year by 5% to 9% compared to the prior year and for Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $600 million and $670 million, illustrating the continued demand for leisure travel and the strength of our business model.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 by 3.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $1,188 million lagged the consensus mark of $1,228 million. However, the top line increased 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performances

Vacation Ownership: During the fourth quarter, revenues in the segment totaled $1,113 million, up 9% from $1,021 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $254 million, up 8% year over year.



Exchange & Third-Party Management: The segment’s revenues totaled $62 million in the fourth quarter, down 12.7% from $71 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues, excluding cost reimbursements, decreased 7% year over year.



During the fourth quarter, interval international active members increased 21% year over year to 1.6 million, while average revenues per member declined 17% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $31 million, flat year over year.

Corporate and Other Results

During the fourth quarter, general and administrative costs came in at $53 million, compared with $46 million in the prior-year quarter.

Expenses & EBITDA

Total expenses in the quarter increased 0.5% year over year to $992 million from $987 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter amounted to $239 million compared with $219 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $524 million compared with $342 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $2.8 billion of corporate debt and $1.9 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

2023 Outlook

For 2023, the company anticipates contract sales in the range of $1,930-$2,000 million. Adjusted free cash flow is projected in the range of $600-$670 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $950 million and $1,000 million. Adjusted fully diluted EPS for 2023 is expected to be between $10.75 and $11.54.

