Marriott Vacations (VAC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported first-quarter 2024 results, with both earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter straight. The top line increased on a year-over-year basis, but the bottom line declined.



John Geller, president and CEO, Marriott Vacations, said that bookings for the upcoming summer season had significantly increased from the prior-year level, both within the country and abroad. The demand for travel to Maui is nearing the pre-wildfires levels, indicating a strong resurgence in tourism. These positive trends are likely to boost its 2024 contract sales by an estimated range of 6-9%.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 by 8.4%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported adjusted EPS of $2.54.



Quarterly revenues of $1,195 million topped the consensus mark of $1,184 million by 0.9%. The top line increased 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performances

Vacation Ownership: The segment’s revenues totaled $1.13 billion, up 2.9% from $1.1 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



VAC’s Vacation Ownership contract sales fell 1% year over year to $428 million. Excluding Maui, contract sales rose 3% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $213 million, down 7% from $229 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Exchange & Third-Party Management: Segmental revenues of $65 million increased 8.5% year over year. Revenues, excluding cost reimbursements, declined 6% year over year.



The interval of international active members remained in line with the year-ago figure of 1.6 million. Average revenues per member declined 1% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million, down 14% year over year.

Corporate and Other Results

General and administrative costs totaled $63 million, down 8% year over year. Our estimate was $73.5 million.

Expenses & EBITDA

Total expenses increased 4.2% year over year to $1.1 billion from $1.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. We expected the metric to be $1.04 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $187 million compared with $203 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model precited the metric to be $173.2 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $237 million compared with $248 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



At the end of the first quarter, the company had $3.1 billion of corporate debt and $2.2 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

2024 Outlook

Management continues to anticipate contract sales in the range of $1,880-$1,930 million compared with $1,772 million in 2023. Adjusted free cash flow is projected to be in the range of $400-$450 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $760 million and $800 million compared with $761 million in the prior year. Adjusted EPS is suggested to be between $7.45 and $8.16, down from the prior projection of $7.65-$8.35.

Marriott Vacations currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.