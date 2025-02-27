Marriott Vacations Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Following the results, the company’s shares increased 2% in the after-hour trading session.



The company’s top line benefited from solid contributions from the Vacation Ownership contract sales, driven by increased tours. Total expenses were higher in the quarter than the prior-year level, hurting the company’s bottom line.

VAC’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 23.2%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.88.



Quarterly revenues of $1,327 million also surpassed the consensus mark of $1,245 million by 6.6%. The top line increased 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performances of Marriott Vacations

Vacation Ownership: The segment’s revenues totaled $1.27 billion, up from $1.13 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



Vacation Ownership total contract sales rose 6.7% year over year to $400 million.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was $221 million, down 7% from $236 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 550 basis points (bps) year over year to 27%.



Exchange & Third-Party Management: Segmental revenues of $52 million declined year over year from $62 million. Revenues, excluding cost reimbursements, declined 13% year over year to $49 million.



Total active interval international members were down 1% year over year to 1.55 million. Average revenue per member declined 2% on a year-over-year basis to $35.36.



Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, down 27% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 800 bps year over year to 44.2%.

VAC’s Corporate & Other Results

General and administrative expenses totaled $64 million, down year over year from $84 million. Our estimate was $67 million.



Total expenses increased 12.1% year over year to $1.22 billion from $1.09 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. We expected the metric to be $1.1 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $185 million, down 0.5% year over year from $186 million. Our model predicted the metric to be $177 million.

Balance Sheet of VAC

As of Dec. 31, Marriott Vacations’ cash and cash equivalents were $197 million compared with $248 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $3.1 billion of corporate debt and $2.1 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

2025 Outlook of Marriott Vacations

Management anticipates contract sales to be in the range of $1.850-$1.925 billion compared with $1.813 billion in 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $750 million and $780 million. This compares with $727 million reported in 2024.



Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $6.30 and $7.00. This compares with adjusted EPS of $6.56 in 2024.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $290-$350 million.

VAC’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Marriott Vacations currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



