Marriott Vacations Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Following the results, the company’s shares rose 8.1% in the after-hours trading session yesterday. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as VAC provided a better-than-expected earnings outlook for 2025.

VAC’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 6.4%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.80. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Quarterly revenues of $1.2 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.22 billion by 1.9%. The top line increased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performances of Marriott Vacations

Vacation Ownership: The segment’s revenues (excluding cost reimbursements) totaled $757 million, up from $730 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Vacation Ownership total contract sales fell 2% year over year to $420 million. The downside was primarily due to a lower volume per guest, with nearly half of the drop attributed to a greater proportion of first-time buyers. The decline was partially mitigated by an increase in the number of year-over-year tours.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was $221 million, up 4% from $213 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was backed by higher profits from development, resort management and financing activities. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 29.2%, flat year over year.



Exchange & Third-Party Management: Segmental revenues (excluding cost reimbursements) of $56 million declined 9% year over year from $63 million.



Total active interval international members were down 2% year over year to 1.54 million. Average revenue per member declined 4% on a year-over-year basis to $39.94.



Adjusted EBITDA was $28 million, down 13% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 230 bps year over year to 49%.

VAC’s Q1 Corporate & Other Results

During the first quarter, general and administrative expenses totaled $61 million, compared with $63 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was $48.8 million.



Total expenses during the quarter increased 1.2% year over year to $1.07 billion. We expected the metric to be $1.06 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $192 million, up 3% year over year from $187 million. Our model predicted the metric to be $186.3 million.

Balance Sheet of VAC

As of March 31, 2025, Marriott Vacations’ cash and cash equivalents were $196 million compared with $197 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



At the end of the first quarter, the company had $3 billion of corporate debt and $2 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

2025 Outlook for Marriott Vacations

Management anticipates contract sales to be in the range of $1.74-$1.83 billion compared with the previous expectation of $1.85-$1.925 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $750 million and $780 million.



In 2025, the company expects adjusted income to be in the range of $250 to $280 million. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $6.40 and $7.10, up from the prior expectation of $6.30 and $7.00.



The company expects adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $270-$330 million compared with the prior expectation of $290-$350 million.

VAC’s Zacks Rank

Marriott Vacations currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



