Marriott Vacations price target raised to $97 from $74 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on Marriott Vacations (VAC) to $97 from $74 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says estimates move higher on the modest raise to fiscal 2024 guidance, announced cost savings program, and sequential firming of new buyers following recent sales initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.