Marriott Vacations price target raised to $115 from $90 at JMP Securities

November 08, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Marriott Vacations (VAC) to $115 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after Q3 results. JMP told investors that given the results and management’s message, the firm continues to recommend the stock as an accelerated earnings growth rate should be well-received by investors.

