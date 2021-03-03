- Marriott to price refi bond at attractive rates despite recovery concerns

Adds pricing levels

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Mar 3 (IFR) - Marriott International priced a new US$1.1bn 10-year to refinance upcoming maturities at attractive rates.

The hotel chain was hard hit by the decline in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has slowly and steadily convinced investors to back its bonds at increasingly appealing rates.

Marriott priced five, 10 and 12-year notes in April, May and August of 2020 each time ratcheting in coupons to levels of 5.75%, 4.625% and 3.5%, respectively, even as duration increased, according to IFR data.

Wednesday's deal continues that trend as bookrunners Fifth Third Bank, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo landed spreads on the 10-year at 140bp over Treasuries in from initial price thoughts of 170bp over.

At those levels the bond landed wide to Marriott's outstanding 4.625% 2030 from May that was last trading at a G spread of around 153.6bp, according to MarketAxess data. Yet the company achieved a 2.85% coupon – just the fourth note to price under 3% in the company's long history in the bond primary, according to IFR data.

Proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness, including amounts drawn under the company's credit facility, according to the filing. The company had US$900m left outstanding on its revolving credit facility at the end of 2020, according to research firm CreditSights. Additionally, Marriott has US$700m of outstanding debt maturing this year, including a US$300m floating-rate note that matures on March 8 and a US$400m 3.125% October bond, according to Refinitiv data.

Markets are bullish on the recovery with vaccine distribution increasing, but there is still significant downgrade risk in the credit.

Marriott is rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's and S&P, which both hold negative outlooks for the credit. To protect investors from the downgrade risk, the company was forced to include coupon step-ups, which would increase the coupon by 25bp for each notch downgraded up to 200bp.

Although Marriott's spreads have compressed in the secondary, CreditSights said its road to recovery could be longer than some of its peers given its reliance on corporate and group bookings, which are not expected to pick-up until later this year at the earliest.

"The negative outlook reflects significant risks from the ongoing pandemic and the likelihood of a downgrade if widespread immunization for Covid-19 is not achieved in a manner that enables business and group travel and hotel demand to recover sufficiently for Marriott to restore credit measures in 2022," S&P noted in a report Wednesday.

"Based on RevPAR data from the fourth quarter of 2020 and so far in 2021, we believe the recovery in 2021 could be weaker than we had assumed a few months ago, and therefore reliant on a stronger rebound later in 2021 and in 2022 for us to maintain the current rating."

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

