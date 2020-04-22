Marriott To Launch Technologies To Enhance Cleanliness, Safety

(RTTNews) - Marriott International said it is focusing on enhanced cleanliness and hygiene to at its hotels to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment. The hotel chain plans to launch a platform using enhanced technology to achieve this.

Marriott has set up the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to develop new global hospitality cleanliness standards and norms to minimize risk as well as enhance safety for Marriott's customers and employees.

The Council is chaired by Ray Bennett, Chief Global Officer of Global Operations, Marriott International. It will utilize the knowledge as well as input from both in-house and outside experts from areas like housekeeping, engineering, food safety, occupational health and associate well-being.

Over the next few months, Marriott plans to roll out electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectants to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel.

The electrostatic sprayers will use disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and the World Health Organization to treat known pathogens. The sprayers can be used to clean and disinfect guest rooms, lobbies, gyms and other public areas.

In addition, the company is testing ultraviolet light technology for sanitizing keys for guests and other devices shared by associates.

Marriott will use signage in its lobbies to remind guests to maintain social distancing protocols and remove or re-arrange furniture to allow more space for distancing.

The hospitality chain will install more hand sanitizing stations at the entrances to its hotels, near the front desk, elevator banks and fitness and meeting spaces. It will also place disinfecting wipes in each room for guests' personal use.

Marriott is also seeing the possibility of using partitions at front desks and is working with supply chain partners to make masks and gloves available to its employees.

In more than 3200 of Marriott's hotels, customers can choose to use their mobile phones to check in, access their rooms, make special requests, and order room service that will be specially packaged and delivered right to the door without contact.

Marriott's food safety program includes enhanced sanitation guidelines and training videos for all operational associates that includes hygiene and disinfecting practices. In addition, the company is modifying its operational practices for in-room dining and developing new approaches to buffets.

