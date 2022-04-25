Markets
Marriott To Add More Than 200 Properties In EMEA In 2022-2023

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), a hospitality major, said on Monday it launched The Westin London City, its 1,000th hotel in Europe, Middle East and Africa or EMEA region in London.

The Group also announced that across 2022 and 2023, it expects to introduce over 200 properties or 38,000 rooms in the EMEA region.

The launch of new property also marks the debut of the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand into the UK market.

Moxy Hotels, Marriott's hotel brand, is projected to add more than 26 additional hotels to its portfolio in Europe across 2022 and 2023.

The hospitality company is also anticipated to launch four luxury hotels across 2022 and 2023 in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Marriott also has plans to open more than 20 hotels in Africa across 2022 and 2023.

