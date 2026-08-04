Is Marriott Stock Worth Buying as Growth Meets a Premium Valuation?

Marriott International, Inc. MAR enters the second half of 2026 with faster fee growth, a record development pipeline and a higher full-year outlook. Those strengths support the long-term earnings case for its asset-light model.



The trade-off is price. MAR’s valuation stands above hotel-industry and broad-market benchmarks, leaving less room for weaker execution, slower openings or regional demand shocks.

Marriott’s Fee Engine Keeps Expanding

Second-quarter gross fee revenues increased 13% year over year to $1.58 billion. Higher revenue per available room, or RevPAR, net room growth and increased co-branded credit card fees drove the gain, while incentive management fees rose 6% to $212 million.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marriott International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA also increased 13% to $1.59 billion. The matching growth rates show how additional rooms, pricing and loyalty-related income can flow through Marriott’s largely fee-based structure without requiring heavy ownership of hotel real estate.

MAR’s Growth Pipeline Supports Future Fees

Marriott ended June with a record pipeline of about 629,000 rooms, up nearly 7% from a year earlier. More than 279,000 rooms were under construction, including pending conversions, and management still expects mid-single-digit net room growth over the next few years.



Conversions represented 40% of first-half openings and 34% of signings, helping shorten the path from agreement to fee generation. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT also operates a largely fee-based model and reported a development pipeline of 527,000 rooms as of March 31, 2026, highlighting competition for hotel-owner signings.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H likewise describes its model as asset-light and expects its strategy to support compounding fee growth. Marriott’s scale, brand breadth and conversion activity remain important advantages as hotel companies compete for development opportunities.

Marriott’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

MAR trades at 27.5X forward 12-month earnings. That compares with 20.4X for the hotel sub-industry, 16.5X for the consumer discretionary sector and 20.6X for the S&P 500.



The premium reflects Marriott’s global scale, recurring fee streams, pipeline visibility and improving 2026 outlook. Still, investors are paying ahead for continued execution. Any slowdown in RevPAR, room additions or fee monetization could pressure the multiple even if the business remains fundamentally sound.

MAR Faces Leverage and Regional Volatility

Total debt reached $16.9 billion at June 30, 2026, up from $16.2 billion at year-end 2025. Net interest expense rose to $201 million from $191 million in the prior-year quarter, while Marriott expects to return more than $4.5 billion to shareholders in 2026.



Regional conditions add another layer of risk. Middle East RevPAR declined 43% in the second quarter, contributing to a 0.5% drop in international RevPAR. Construction delays in the region also pushed expected 2026 net room growth toward the low end of the prior 4.5-5% range.

MAR’s Mixed Signals Favor Patience

Marriott’s operating outlook remains constructive, but the valuation and balance-sheet demands reduce the margin for disappointment. The shares may be better suited to investors willing to wait for a more favorable entry point than to those chasing near-term momentum.



MAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B support the stock’s price trend and business-growth profile, while the Value Score of D signals a less attractive valuation setup. Together, those readings favor a measured stance rather than a clear buy call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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