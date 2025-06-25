Marriott Signs Multi-Unit Agreement With Corporación Polaris And Cardedeu

Markets
(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. announced a signed multi-unit agreement with Corporación Polaris and Cardedeu to open four City Express by Marriott properties, marking the brand's debut in El Salvador.

The signed projects are expected to further enhance Marriott's footprint in the country with the addition of 440 rooms, solidifying the company's presence in the affordable midscale segment across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region.

"We are very excited to introduce City Express by Marriott to El Salvador, a vibrant and culturally rich market," said Alonso Burgos, Vice President of Development for Marriott International in CALA. "This agreement reinforces our commitment to expanding access to reliable, high-quality hospitality options across the region, and to providing guests with meaningful experiences at every price point."

"The anticipated debut of these City Express by Marriott properties in the coming years not only reaffirms Polaris' commitment to excellence and regional growth but also helps meet the growing demand for hotel accommodations in El Salvador," said Alberto Guerrero, President of Corporación Polaris.

