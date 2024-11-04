Marriott reports Q3 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR up 3.0%

Third quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 3.0% worldwide, 2.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 5.4% in international markets, compared to the 2023 third quarter. The company added roughly 16,000 net rooms during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s (MAR) worldwide development pipeline totaled approximately 3,800 properties and 585,000 rooms, including roughly 34,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 220,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.