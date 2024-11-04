News & Insights

Marriott reports Q3 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR up 3.0%

November 04, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Third quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 3.0% worldwide, 2.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 5.4% in international markets, compared to the 2023 third quarter. The company added roughly 16,000 net rooms during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s (MAR) worldwide development pipeline totaled approximately 3,800 properties and 585,000 rooms, including roughly 34,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 220,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter.

Read More on MAR:

