Marriott Reaches $52 Mln Settlement With FTC And State Attorneys General Over 2018 Data Breach

October 09, 2024 — 10:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has finalized settlements with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 49 U.S. State Attorneys General, along with the District of Columbia, concerning the 2018 security incident involving the Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide guest reservations database. As part of the agreement with the State Attorneys General, Marriott will pay $52 million. The company does not admit to any liability regarding the underlying allegations.

As part of the resolutions with the FTC and the State Attorneys General, Marriott will continue implementing enhancements to its data privacy and information security programs, many of which are already in place or in progress. Marriott is offering U.S. customers a process to request deletion of their personal information, offering an online portal for Marriott Bonvoy members to report potentially suspicious loyalty account activity, and implementing a multi-factor authentication option for Marriott Bonvoy accounts.

