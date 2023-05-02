News & Insights

US Markets
MAR

Marriott raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 02, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Adds Q1 revenue details

May 2 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S. hotel operator benefits from pent-up demand for leisure and business travel.

Flexible work arrangements have fueled travel demand and helped hotel operators to improve their margins after they took a beating during the pandemic.

The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong U.S. dollar.

Marriott, which owns hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, has seen a steady uptick in bookings, even as experts have raised concerns that high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown could dent consumer spending.

Marriott posted a 34.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, for the quarter ended March, from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $7.97 and $8.42 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $7.23 to $7.91.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.