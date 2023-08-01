News & Insights

Marriott raises annual profit forecast on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

August 01, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S. hotel operator bets on resilient travel demand to boost its earnings.

The company sees full-year adjusted profit of $8.36 to $8.65 per share, up from the prior forecast of between $7.97 and $8.42.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

