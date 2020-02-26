Marriott quarterly profit falls 12%

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc MAR.O posted a 12% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday partly hit by higher costs, and said the coronavirus outbreak had mainly affected its Asia Pacific region.

Net income fell to $279 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $317 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.37 billion from $5.29 billion.

