Marriott quarterly profit dives 92% on decline in bookings

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marriott International Inc on Monday reported a 92% slump in profit for the first quarter, as bookings plunged due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

Net income fell to $31 million, or 9 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $375 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Marriott earned 26 cents per share in the quarter.

Revenue slumped 7% to $4.68 billion.

