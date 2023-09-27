News & Insights

US Markets
MAR

Marriott projects upbeat revenue per room growth as travel demand stays strong

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 27, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Marriott International MAR.O on Wednesday forecast two-year annualized global revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 6% by 2025, as the hotel operator expects resilient international travel demand.

A recovery in international travel following the easing of pandemic restrictions has been buoyed by a strong dollar, as well as flexible work arrangements that have encouraged more Americans to fly overseas for leisure and business.

The company in August raised its annual profit outlook as it expected to gain from pricier room rates and sustained demand for travel.

Ahead of the company's analysts meeting later on Wednesday, Marriott said adjusted earnings per share could rise between 25% and 29% in 2023 from a year earlier and expects a two-year annualized growth of 10% to 15% to reach about $11.45 in 2025.

Total gross fee revenue could rise between 16% and 18% in 2023 from a year earlier and reach up to $5.8 billion in 2025 at a two-year annualized growth rate of 6.5% to 9.5%, Marriott said.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.