Marriott price target raised to $300 from $250 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $300 from $250 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s profitable fee-based business, strong liquidity, and emphasis on corporate travel position it well for earnings growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

