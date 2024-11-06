News & Insights

Marriott price target raised to $300 from $250 at Argus

November 06, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $300 from $250 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s profitable fee-based business, strong liquidity, and emphasis on corporate travel position it well for earnings growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

