Marriott price target raised to $277 from $254 at Truist

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $277 from $254 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Lodging and Leisure. The firm is updating its earnings estimates and making model changes after the sector’s Q3 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
