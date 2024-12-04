Marriott price target raised to $277 from $254 at Truist

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $277 from $254 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Lodging and Leisure. The firm is updating its earnings estimates and making model changes after the sector’s Q3 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.