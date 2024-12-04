News & Insights

Marriott price target raised to $277 from $254 at Truist

December 04, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $277 from $254 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Lodging and Leisure. The firm is updating its earnings estimates and making model changes after the sector’s Q3 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

