Marriott price target raised to $265 from $255 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $265 from $255 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EPS missed, mostly on one-time expenses, and its Q4 guidance was soft, but positively, Marriott outlined 2025 cost-savings initiatives that offset lower fee growth assumptions and also unlock “tangible” saving opportunities for owners, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

