Marriott price target raised to $249 from $240 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $249 from $240 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported modest RevPAR and fee growth deceleration more than offset by its cost savings program, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MAR:
- Marriott International Faces Regulatory Risks Over Unregistered Equity Sales
- Marriott International Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- Marriott price target raised to $265 from $255 at BMO Capital
- Marriott price target raised to $220 from $216 at Deutsche Bank
- Marriott price target raised to $252 from $240 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.