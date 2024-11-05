Marriott price target raised to $249 from $240 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $249 from $240 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported modest RevPAR and fee growth deceleration more than offset by its cost savings program, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.