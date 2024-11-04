Marriott price target raised to $220 from $216 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli raised the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $220 from $216 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Marriott shares were of modestly Monday due to a relatively softer-than-expected Q3 and lowered Q4 guidance, though given peer reports prior, it’s not surprising that the reaction to the miss and lowered outlook is muted, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted, however, that it is raising its price target on the shares on “modestly higher” adjusted EBITDA related to SG&A reductions.

