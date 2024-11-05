Marriott price target lowered to $283 from $295 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Marriott (MAR) to $283 from $295 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its Fees were a little light but pipeline momentum is setting up 2025.
