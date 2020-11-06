US Markets
MAR

Marriott posts surprise profit on cost cuts, improved bookings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Adds estimates, details, background

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Friday reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and an improvement in bookings following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns.

While international travel continues to be affected because of border restrictions in many countries, travel within nations has picked up and resulted in a recovery in occupancy rates for hotel chains.

Marriott, which owns the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands, said occupancy in its key North America and Greater China markets rose 37% and 61.4%, respectively, in the third quarter, from second-quarter lows of 19.6% and 35.5%.

Earlier this week, smaller rival Hilton Worldwide HLT.N also said it had seen a gradual improvement in demand from a pandemic-induced slump after cost cuts helped the company post a surprise quarterly profit.

Total expenses fell 57.2% to $2 billion in the reported quarter.

Marriott's net profit fell to $100 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $387 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Marriott earned 6 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 8 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue slumped 57.3% to $2.25 billion, but was above Wall Street's expectation of $2.23 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR HLT

Other Topics

Earnings Coronavirus

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular