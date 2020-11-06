Marriott posts surprise profit on cost cuts, improved bookings

Adds estimates, details, background

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Friday reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and an improvement in bookings following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns.

While international travel continues to be affected because of border restrictions in many countries, travel within nations has picked up and resulted in a recovery in occupancy rates for hotel chains.

Marriott, which owns the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands, said occupancy in its key North America and Greater China markets rose 37% and 61.4%, respectively, in the third quarter, from second-quarter lows of 19.6% and 35.5%.

Earlier this week, smaller rival Hilton Worldwide HLT.N also said it had seen a gradual improvement in demand from a pandemic-induced slump after cost cuts helped the company post a surprise quarterly profit.

Total expenses fell 57.2% to $2 billion in the reported quarter.

Marriott's net profit fell to $100 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $387 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Marriott earned 6 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 8 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue slumped 57.3% to $2.25 billion, but was above Wall Street's expectation of $2.23 billion.

