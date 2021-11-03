US Markets
MAR

Marriott posts quarterly profit as leisure travel boosts demand

Contributor
Ashwini Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Marriott International Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as occupancy rates across its hotels improved with vaccinations encouraging more people to resume leisure travel after nearly two years.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as occupancy rates across its hotels improved with vaccinations encouraging more people to resume leisure travel after nearly two years.

The company's net income rose to $220 million, or 67 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $100 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular