US Markets
MAR

Marriott posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Marriott International Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday, as a pandemic-driven collapse in travel resulted in fewer bookings.

Adds industry background

May 10 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.N posted a quarterly loss on Monday, as a pandemic-driven collapse in travel resulted in fewer bookings.

Analysts have said Marriott and rival Hilton HLT.N will take longer to recover even though the travel industry is expecting improved leisure bookings as the major hotel chains rely heavily on business travel, which remains weak.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $11 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $31 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.32 billion from $4.68 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR HLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular