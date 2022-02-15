Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic help boost hotel occupancy

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as increasing vaccination rates and holiday-season traffic boosted occupancy rates across its hotels.

The company reported a net income of $468 million, or $1.42 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $164 million or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.