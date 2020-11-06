US Markets
MAR

Marriott posts 74% fall in quarterly profit as virus hits bookings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Hotel operator Marriott International Inc on Friday reported a 74% fall in quarterly profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic dented global travel and led to a fall in bookings.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Friday reported a 74% fall in quarterly profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic dented global travel and led to a fall in bookings.

Marriott's net profit fell to $100 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $387 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR HLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular