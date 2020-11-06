Marriott posts 74% fall in quarterly profit as virus hits bookings

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Marriott International Inc MAR.O on Friday reported a 74% fall in quarterly profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic dented global travel and led to a fall in bookings.

Marriott's net profit fell to $100 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $387 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

