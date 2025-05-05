Marriott to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before the opening bell. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.

MAR’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.27, indicating growth of 6.6% from $2.13 reported in the year-ago quarter. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates have witnessed downward revisions of 0.4%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $6.27 billion, implying growth of 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Let us look at how things might have shaped in the quarter to be reported.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of MAR’s Q1 Results

Marriott’s results in first-quarter 2025 are likely to be aided by an increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR). The company has also been benefiting from its expansion efforts. With an extensive portfolio and strong brand position, its focus on expanding presence worldwide and capitalizing on the demand for hotels in international markets has been encouraging.



The company has been benefiting from robust global travel demand, driving growth in international markets and steady performance in the United States and Canada, along with solid global booking trends.



Owing to the aforementioned tailwinds, our model predicts gross fee revenues to be $1.25 billion, up 3.6% year over year. We expect RevPAR in worldwide and international markets to grow 3.8% to $122.58 and 6% to $121.76, respectively, year over year. Our model also expects Asia Pacific RevPAR to grow 0.2% to $123.28 compared with the prior-year actual.



On the other hand, our model predicts the worldwide ADR and occupancy to increase 1.6% and 144 basis points, respectively, in first-quarter 2025.



The company’s significant progress on its multi-year digital and technology transformation of key systems, including reservations, property management and loyalty programs, bodes well. This transformation continues to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance the efficient operating model, improve Marriott Bonvoy and elevate the digital experience for associates and customers. Marriott Bonvoy app downloads increased nearly 30% year over year in 2024, indicating rising customer reliance on mobile. This uptrend is likely to have continued in first-quarter 2025.



However, high costs are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line. For the first quarter, our model expects the company’s total expenses to be $5.32 billion, up 4.3% year over year.

What Our Model Predicts About MAR

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marriott this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



MAR’s Earnings ESP: MAR has an Earnings ESP of +0.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MAR’s Zacks Rank: MAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

