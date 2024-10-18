News & Insights

MAR

Marriott Partners With Shum Yip To Bring Luxury Collection And AC Hotels Brands To Shenzhen

October 18, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marriott International has signed an agreement with Shum Yip Holdings Company to introduce The Luxury Collection and AC Hotels by Marriott to Shenzhen in southern China. It is expected to open in November 2028. The Luxury Collection Hotel in Shenzhen is anticipated to blend contemporary elegance with Chinese cultural elements across its 173 guest rooms and suites. AC Hotel by Marriott Shenzhen North Station will boast 207 guest rooms and suites.

Marriott said the collaboration with Shum Yip adds to Marriott International's pipeline in Shenzhen, where the group currently operates over 20 properties across 13 brands in the city.

MAR

