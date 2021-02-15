Marriott (MAR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 185.7%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 10 cents, suggesting a decline of 93.6% from $1.57 in the prior-year quarter. The company’s earnings estimates have remained stable over the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.42 billon, suggesting a slump of 54.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Marriot’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Dismal revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy rates might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. During third-quarter 2020, RevPAR for worldwide comparable system-wide properties fell 65.9% in constant dollars (down 65.9% in actual dollars) on account of 40.8% and 26.4% decline in occupancy and average daily rate (ADR), respectively. The dismal trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter because of the pandemic.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter worldwide RevPAR suggests a decline of nearly 69% year over year. Comparable system-wide RevPAR in North America is estimated to witness a decline of nearly 73.4% year over year. Moreover, dismal RevPAR in Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

The fourth-quarter results are likley to reflect dismal base management and franchise revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for base management and franchise is pegged at $96 million and $293 million, indicating a decline of 67.8% and 41.5% year over year, respectively.

However, the company might have benefited from sequential improvement in occupancy in Greater China. During third-quarter 2020, the company announced that occupancy levels in Greater China were currently 67%, up from the lows of 9% hit in mid-February.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marriot’s this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Marriot’s has an Earnings ESP of +24.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

