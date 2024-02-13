Marriott (MAR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marriott International (MAR) reported $6.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $3.57 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12, the EPS surprise was +68.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 121 versus 122 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 121 versus 122 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 7.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.

: 7.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.4%. Rooms - Franchised - US & Canada : 752,630 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 754,582.

: 752,630 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 754,582. Rooms - Total : 1,597,380 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,594,567.

: 1,597,380 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,594,567. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$22 million versus -$24.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: -$22 million versus -$24.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.24 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $1.24 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $455 million versus $389.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $455 million versus $389.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Franchise fees : $705 million versus $702.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $705 million versus $702.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $218 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $196.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

: $218 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $196.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.42 billion compared to the $4.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $4.42 billion compared to the $4.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenues- Base management fees: $321 million compared to the $315.90 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

Shares of Marriott have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

