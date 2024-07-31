Marriott (MAR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Marriott International (MAR) reported revenue of $6.44 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49, the EPS surprise was +0.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 136 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 138.

: 136 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 138. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 4.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

: 4.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. Rooms - Franchised : 1,062,749 versus 1,035,428 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,062,749 versus 1,035,428 estimated by two analysts on average. Rooms - Timeshare : 22,745 versus 22,820 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 22,745 versus 22,820 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$27 million compared to the -$24.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.

: -$27 million compared to the -$24.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $1.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $395 million compared to the $391.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $395 million compared to the $391.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenues- Franchise fees : $818 million versus $807.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $818 million versus $807.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $195 million versus $205.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $195 million versus $205.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.73 billion versus $4.77 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $4.73 billion versus $4.77 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenues- Base management fees : $330 million versus $343.91 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

Shares of Marriott have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

