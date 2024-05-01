Marriott (MAR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marriott International (MAR) reported $5.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -1.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 143 compared to the 122 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 143 compared to the 122 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 6.3% versus 4.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.3% versus 4.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Managed : 566,944 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 585,246.

: 566,944 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 585,246. Rooms - Franchised : 1,049,173 versus 1,009,310 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,049,173 versus 1,009,310 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$23 million versus -$20.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: -$23 million versus -$20.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $357 million versus $357.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $357 million versus $357.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenues- Franchise fees : $688 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $681.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $688 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $681.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $209 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $209.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $209 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $209.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.43 billion compared to the $4.43 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $4.43 billion compared to the $4.43 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenues- Base management fees: $313 million compared to the $315.16 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

Shares of Marriott have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.