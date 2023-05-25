Marriott (MAR) Reaches Agreement With Rappi in Latin America

Marriott International, Inc. MAR recently entered into an industry-first agreement with the multilatina technology company, Rappi, Inc., to enhance everyday earning and provide a superior travel experience for Marriott Bonvoy members and Rappi users.

The Collaboration allows Marriott Bonvoy members to link their Rappi and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, gaining exclusive benefits. This includes earning Bonvoy Points for qualifying Rappi purchases and additional advantages for Rappi Prime users.



With over 5.8 million users in the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott Bonvoy has established itself as a prominent travel program. Through the collaboration with Rappi, Marriott aims to expand its reach and services to Rappi's extensive user base of over 30 million across nine Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. This partnership showcases Marriott's commitment to innovative and tech-forward collaborations that meet the evolving needs of its guests, further solidifying its presence in the region.

More Focus on Expansion

Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in international markets. The company plans to expand its global portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands. At the end of first-quarter 2023, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,060 hotels, with approximately 502,000 rooms. Nearly 200,000 rooms were under construction. During the quarter, the company added 79 new properties (11.015 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio.



The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. With nearly 177 million members globally, the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy plays a supporting hand in its marketing strategies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of Marriott International have increased 5.8% compared with the industry’s 3.5% rise. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased to $8.39 per share from $7.77 in the past 30 days.

