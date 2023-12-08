Marriott (MAR) Ramps Up Luxury Portfolio With New Hotels

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is solidifying its global standing as a premier luxury provider. The company recently announced its 500th luxury hotel opening — The St. Regis Riyadh. Also, it stated a pipeline of five new hotels (set to open in the final weeks of 2023) and 24 properties (in 2024).



The announcement is in sync with MAR’s commitment to catering to travelers seeking novel destinations, ethical escapes and sustainable travel practices. Also, it emphasized expanding into 'nu-luxury frontiers,' offering boundary-pushing escapes that blend authenticity, adventure and exclusivity.

Emphasis on Expansion

Marriott is looking for ways to grow its footprint globally and take advantage of the demand for hotels in other markets. The business intends to boost its collection of luxury brands on a worldwide scale.



In 2023, The Ritz-Carlton showcased expansion in North America, Australia and Japan. St. Regis expanded with properties in Chicago and Riviera Maya, while W Hotels showcased brand evolution in global destinations like Budapest and Sydney. EDITION Hotels expanded into Italy, Singapore and Mexico. The Luxury Collection broadened its reach with destinations, including Madrid, Munich, Nice and Isla Mujeres.



In 2024, MAR is expected to open properties including Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Red Sea, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the Papagayo Peninsula in Costa Rica. The Luxury Collection plans to open properties in Madrid, Spain; Munich, Germany; Nice, France; Isla Mujeres, Mexico; Labuan, Indonesia; and Sindalah, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, JW Marriott emphasized luxury expansion in Nairobi and Auckland.

Price Performance



Coming to price performance, shares of Marriott have gained 29% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth. The company is benefiting from robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends. Also, substantial RevPAR growth in international markets added to the upside.

Going forward, Marriott is focused on launching new reservations, loyalty and property management platforms to boost customer engagement and drive profitability. Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism in the stock.

Zacks Rank

Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

