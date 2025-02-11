Marriott (MAR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Marriott International (MAR) reported $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $3.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 126 compared to the 124 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 126 compared to the 124 average estimate based on three analysts. Rooms - Total : 1,706,331 compared to the 1,700,934 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,706,331 compared to the 1,700,934 average estimate based on two analysts. Rooms - Owned/Leased : 14,312 versus 13,272 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14,312 versus 13,272 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Franchise fees : $795 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $766.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $795 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $766.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $206 million versus $213.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $206 million versus $213.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.70 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $4.70 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenues- Base management fees : $333 million compared to the $326.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $333 million compared to the $326.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$27 million versus -$25.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.

: -$27 million versus -$25.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $418 million compared to the $449.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

Shares of Marriott have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.