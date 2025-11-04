Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Marriott International (MAR) reported revenue of $6.49 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41, the EPS surprise was +2.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 131 versus 132 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 131 versus 132 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Total : 1,753,722 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,750,993.

: 1,753,722 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,750,993. Rooms - Owned/Leased : 14,206 versus 14,187 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14,206 versus 14,187 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 0.5% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : $-29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-29.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $-29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-29.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $420 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $403.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $420 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $403.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Revenues- Franchise fees : $876 million versus $864.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $876 million versus $864.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $148 million versus $141.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

: $148 million versus $141.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.76 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $4.76 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Base management fees: $314 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $316.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>

Shares of Marriott have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.