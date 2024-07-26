Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International (MAR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $6.44 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marriott metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' will likely reach $391.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise fees' reaching $807.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' at $205.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' will reach $4.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Base management fees' to come in at $343.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' should arrive at 4.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - Average Daily Rate' of $188.79. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $183.79 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Company-Operated International Properties - Worldwide - Occupancy' to reach 73.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms - Total' should come in at 1,660,352. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,565,258 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Marriott have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the -1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

