Marriott (MAR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Marriott International (MAR) reported $6.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rooms - Owned/Leased : 14,312 compared to the 14,214 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14,312 compared to the 14,214 average estimate based on two analysts. Rooms - Managed : 567,896 versus 587,915 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 567,896 versus 587,915 estimated by two analysts on average. Rooms - Franchised : 1,120,634 versus 1,102,261 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,120,634 versus 1,102,261 estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 4.1% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.1% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$28 million versus -$27.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.

: -$28 million versus -$27.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.28 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.25 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $361 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $363.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $361 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $363.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenues- Franchise fees : $746 million compared to the $727.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $746 million compared to the $727.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $204 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $207.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $204 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $207.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $4.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues- Base management fees: $325 million compared to the $319.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

Shares of Marriott have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

