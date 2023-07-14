Marriott (MAR) Expands in Japan With New Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Marriott International, Inc. MAR recently announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka on the island of Kyushu in Southern Japan. This marks the brands seventh hotel opening in Japan.



Located within the main tower of Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City, the luxury property delivers the hotel chain's unmatched service and modern aesthetic to one of Japan's fastest-growing towns, known for its burgeoning startup industry and its enduring history, customs and exceptional culinary culture.



The hotel comprises 167 guestrooms and provides guests with access to amenities like indoor swimming pool, culinary venues, a gymnasium and a ballroom. The property is in proximity to leisure attractions such as the Shofukuji temple and the Fukuoka Castle ruins.



The management remains upbeat about the hotel opening and anticipates it to further solidify its luxury status in the nation.

Increased Focus on Expansion Bodes Well

Marriott is looking for ways to grow its footprint globally and take advantage of the demand for hotels in other markets. The business intends to grow its collection of luxury and lifestyle brands on a worldwide scale in the future. Marriott's development pipeline included 3,060 hotels with about 502,000 rooms as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. The number of rooms being built was close to 200,000. The company forecasts net room growth in 2023 to be between 4% and 4.5% annually. The hotel chain is attempting to expand its footprint abroad, particularly in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coming to price performance, shares of Marriott have gained 33.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 27% growth. The company is benefiting from solid demand across all the customer segments and expansion plans. During the first quarter, the Asia Pacific region experienced particularly strong demand after travel restrictions were lifted. During the quarter, transient room nights for the leisure segment increased 12%, accompanied by an 8% rise in ADR compared with the previous year’s levels. Also, the recovery in group demand bodes well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

