Marriott (MAR) Boosts Tribute Line-up With New Resort In Mexico

Marriott International, Inc. MAR recently announced the addition of Blue Diamond Resorts' Mystique Holbox by Royalton in Mexico to its Tribute portfolio. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 2.5% during trading hours on Mar 30.



The company had entered into a collaboration with Sunwing Travel Group’s resort division, Blue Diamond Resorts for the expansion of hotels. Nonetheless, Mystique Holbox will join 19 other Blue Diamond Resorts properties in alignment with Marriott.



Located in the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, the contemporary beach resort comprises 38 suites featuring amenities and two on-site restaurants. Also, it features nature-inspired design, secluded location and personalized service offers. Notably, the addition is a testament to Marriott’s unique, captivating design and vibrant social experiences offering.



Meanwhile, Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America, stated, “We are thrilled to add Mystique Holbox by Royalton, the twentieth Blue Diamond Resorts property, to the Marriott portfolio. This exquisite boutique beachfront resort, which is located on the exotic Island of Holbox, is a perfect fit for our Tribute Portfolio brand.”

Increased Focus on Expansion Bodes Well

Marriott is consistently trying to expand presence worldwide and capitalize on the demand for hotels in international markets. In 2021, the company anticipates net room growth in the range of 3-3.5%. The hotel company is also trying to strengthen presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, the company’s European pipeline has grown consistently in the recent past and is expected to continue the same, going forward. Within Asia-Pacific, China promises immense growth potential despite the economic slowdown.



At the end of fourth-quarter 2020, Marriott's development pipeline had nearly 2,900 hotels, with more than 498,000 rooms. Further, nearly 229,000 rooms were under construction.





In the past six months, shares of Marriott have gained 57.1% compared with the industry’s 44.1% growth.

Marriott — which shares space with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, Extended Stay America, Inc. STAY and Hyatt Hotels Corporation H in the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry — has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!



Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.