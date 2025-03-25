News & Insights

Marriott Joins With Mullen Real Estate Capital To Open JW Marriott Resort In Costa Rica

March 25, 2025

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced the signing of an agreement with Mullen Real Estate Capital to bring the JW Marriott brand to the shores of Costa Elena, a resort-residential community located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. The hotel is expected to be one of the first JW Marriott all-inclusive resorts to open globally.

The resort will offer 415 guest rooms, 11 food and beverage outlets, and a 44,000 square feet of water amenities, including 17 swimming pools. Guests will also have access to 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a 16,000 square foot spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

