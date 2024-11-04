Marriott Int'l Trims FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) trimmed its adjusted earnings and gross fee revenues guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.19 to $9.27 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.126 billion and $5.146 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $9.23 to $9.40 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.13 billion and $5.18 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 3 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.36 per share on revenues of $25.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.31 to $2.39 per share on gross fee revenues between $1.29 billion and $1.31 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 2 to 3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.43 per share on revenues of $6.41 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.