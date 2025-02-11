MARRIOTT INTL Earnings Results: $MAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARRIOTT INTL ($MAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.45 per share, beating estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $6,429,000,000, missing estimates of $6,436,956,714 by $-7,956,714.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MAR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARRIOTT INTL Insider Trading Activity

MARRIOTT INTL insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 8,332 shares for an estimated $2,370,331

KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,530 shares for an estimated $1,854,928 .

. WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,744 shares for an estimated $1,053,074 .

. RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,487 shares for an estimated $962,865

PEGGY FANG ROE (EVP & Chf. Customer Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $828,390

SATYAJIT ANAND (President, EMEA) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $563,475

BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,380 shares for an estimated $387,385 .

. DREW PINTO (EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $280,719

FELITIA LEE (Controller and CAO) sold 916 shares for an estimated $253,255

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARRIOTT INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 604 institutional investors add shares of MARRIOTT INTL stock to their portfolio, and 630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.