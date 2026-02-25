Marriott International (WBAG:MAR) Price Target Increased by 11.87% to 303.87

The average one-year price target for Marriott International (WBAG:MAR) has been revised to € 303,87 / share. This is an increase of 11.87% from the prior estimate of € 271,62 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 224,25 to a high of € 367,94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from the latest reported closing price of € 242,80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.27%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 188,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,576K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,175K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 84.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,043K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,452K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,651K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,231K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 38.65% over the last quarter.

