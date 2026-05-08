Marriott International Stockholders Reelect Board as CEO Addresses Global Outlook

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, with Chairman of the Board David Marriott presiding over the formal business portion of the meeting and President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Capuano participating in the question-and-answer session.

David Marriott said the meeting notice was mailed beginning March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2026. He also said a majority of the company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented, establishing a quorum.

Stockholders voted on three items described in the company’s proxy statement. Based on preliminary voting results, each of the 12 director nominees was elected to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting. Stockholders also approved the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2026 and approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation of Marriott’s named executive officers.

David Marriott said final voting figures would be provided once confirmed by the Inspector of Election.

Board Changes and Recognition

During the meeting, David Marriott introduced members of the company’s board, including Tony Capuano, Bella Goren, Debbie Marriott Harrison, Fred Henderson, Lauren Hobart, Aylwin Lewis, Meg McCarthy, Grant Reid, Horacio Rozanski, Susan Schwab and Sean Tresvant.

He also recognized Debra Lee, who earlier in the year announced that she would retire from the board and was not standing for re-election. Lee has served on Marriott’s board since 2004.

“Among her many contributions to Marriott, Debbie helped guide the company through transformational growth and significant change while remaining a steadfast advocate of the company’s culture and core values,” David Marriott said. He added that Lee was an integral member and chair of the company’s Inclusion and Social Impact Committee and had helped champion efforts to create access to opportunity and connect people through travel.

CEO Points to Recent Earnings Update

Capuano thanked stockholders for attending and noted that Marriott had reported its first-quarter 2026 earnings earlier in the week. He encouraged investors to visit the company’s investor relations website to listen to the replay of theearnings conference callfor updates on recent results, business trends and outlook.

Capuano also thanked the company’s workforce, saying he remained proud of the nearly 800,000 associates who wear the Marriott name badge around the world and credited them for the “dedication and care” they bring to Marriott and its guests.

Shareholder Questions Address Geopolitics and Discounts

In response to a shareholder question asking whether democracy is good for business, Capuano said geopolitical and economic stability benefits economies, consumers and Marriott’s business.

“As a U.S.-based company with global operations in 146 countries and territories, we are focused on creating access to opportunity for our workforce and welcoming guests around the world, something Marriott International has done for nearly 100 years,” Capuano said.

He added that the company remains committed to working with government leaders globally to help achieve positive outcomes for the business.

Another shareholder asked whether Marriott would ever offer a shareholder discount. Capuano said the company values stockholder support but does not currently offer a specific shareholder discount program. He encouraged shareholders to join Marriott Bonvoy, the company’s loyalty program, which he said offers discounts and other benefits across Marriott’s global portfolio.

After noting that several other comments had been received but no further questions remained, Capuano thanked investors for their support and membership in Marriott Bonvoy. The meeting then concluded.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.