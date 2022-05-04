Marriott International reports quarterly profit on surge in travel demand

May 4 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc MAR.O posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as a rebound in travel demand boosted occupancy rates across its hotels.

The company reported a net income of $377 million, or $1.14 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.