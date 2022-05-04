US Markets
Marriott International reports quarterly profit on surge in travel demand

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Marriott International Inc posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as a rebound in travel demand boosted occupancy rates across its hotels.

The company reported a net income of $377 million, or $1.14 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

